The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 16,663 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,320,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 9.2 %

TOI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 81,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

