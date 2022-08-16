The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $311.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.30.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $257.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

