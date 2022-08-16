The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.