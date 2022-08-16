The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.0% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $110,301,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,213. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.