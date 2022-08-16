The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of JOE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 111,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.17. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in St. Joe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in St. Joe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

