The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Lifted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Timken Trading Up 1.0 %

Timken stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. 12,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.36.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

