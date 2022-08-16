The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

