THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 1.3% This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. THEKEY has a market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.