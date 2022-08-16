TheStreet Upgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to “B-“

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IR stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
