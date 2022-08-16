Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

