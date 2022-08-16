Thore Cash (TCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88,402.00

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $4,168.82 and approximately $88,402.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00259092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

