Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $353,797.18 and $274,991.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

