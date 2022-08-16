Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. AdvanSix accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of AdvanSix worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,230. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 7.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

