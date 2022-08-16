Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products comprises approximately 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

