Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. CECO Environmental makes up approximately 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of CECO Environmental worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $126,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,504. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

