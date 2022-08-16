Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America makes up approximately 3.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,214.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,612. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $298.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.