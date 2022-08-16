TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar Purchases 6,250,000 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) Director Andrei Karkar purchased 6,250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMC the metals Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 827,023 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 361,847 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 75.9% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 308,313 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

