Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Toast Stock Down 2.4 %

TOST stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,559,919 shares of company stock valued at $152,793,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

