TOP (TOP) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week

TOP (TOP) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. TOP has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $96,414.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.