TouchCon Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $266.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $266.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00486224 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.01879719 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00251307 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

