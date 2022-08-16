TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $164,109.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.