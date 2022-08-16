TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 156

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 120.55 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 356.40 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.29.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

