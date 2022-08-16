Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,753,395 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unilever

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

