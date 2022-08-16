Uniper (ETR:UN01) Stock Price Up 4%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.22 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.75 ($7.90). Approximately 1,850,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.45 ($7.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

UN01 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.