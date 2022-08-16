uPlexa (UPX) Hits Market Cap of $78,980.21

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $78,980.21 and $24.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

