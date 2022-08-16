Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 10.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $36.42. 369,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,883,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,283 shares of company stock worth $1,282,905 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
