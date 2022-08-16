Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 10.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $36.42. 369,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,883,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,283 shares of company stock worth $1,282,905 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

