Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.22). 498,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,699,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.21).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHED. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £866.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.07.
Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
Read More
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.