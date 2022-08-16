Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.22). 498,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,699,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.21).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHED. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 219 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £866.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

