Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 44,950 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Usio Price Performance

Usio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 137,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,731. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get Usio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,308 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also

