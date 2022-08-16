Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $697,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

LIT opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

