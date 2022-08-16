Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $88,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

MAS stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

