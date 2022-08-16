Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 138,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $97,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

