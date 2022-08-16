Van ECK Associates Corp Has $79.04 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,820 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $79,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

