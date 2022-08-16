Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $105,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

