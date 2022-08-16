Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,530,832 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $134,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

