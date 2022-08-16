Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.05.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.