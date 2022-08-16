VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,768,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

