Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

