Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.97. 3,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,676. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63.

Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

