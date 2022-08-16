Vanilla Network One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $890,378.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00006559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.