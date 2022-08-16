Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.07

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.07 and last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 8310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCM. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Vecima Networks Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$412.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.20.
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
