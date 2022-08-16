Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.07

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.07 and last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 8310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCM. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$412.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.20.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

About Vecima Networks

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

