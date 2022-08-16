Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.30. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.