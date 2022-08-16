Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Up 3.7 %

VLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 87,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth about $295,720,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Velo3D by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 501,375 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Velo3D by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.