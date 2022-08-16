Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Velo3D Stock Up 3.7 %
VLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 87,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 5.25.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
