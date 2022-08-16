Verasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.08 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $65.16 million and $11.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

