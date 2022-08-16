Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. 298,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.