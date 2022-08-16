Verso Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Verso has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $453,408.10 and approximately $18,646.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

