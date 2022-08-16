Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

