Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

