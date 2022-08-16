VIMworld 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,481.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $66,481.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

