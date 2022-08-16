Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Approximately 21,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 275,951 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,426,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

The stock has a market cap of $674.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.