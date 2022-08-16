Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Down 0.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 155,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 170,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

